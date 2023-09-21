Perpetual Ltd Has $30.50 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,019 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,531 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

