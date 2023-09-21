Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,974 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 543.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 206,913 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 72,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $120.69 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.01.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

