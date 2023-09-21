Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $199.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.