Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 7,926 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

