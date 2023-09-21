Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endava had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Endava Price Performance

DAVA stock opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01.

Get Endava alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 113.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Endava by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 1,461.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Endava by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endava

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.