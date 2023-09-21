Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,543 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $10,199,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 142,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $100.34 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.92. The firm has a market cap of $162.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5,014.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.