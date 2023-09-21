Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,936 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,088,864,000 after buying an additional 1,641,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,524,000 after acquiring an additional 399,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $225.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.