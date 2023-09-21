Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after buying an additional 601,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,655,000 after buying an additional 198,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.42. The stock has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

