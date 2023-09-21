PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2023

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 19.7% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $416,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 20.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 111.5% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $178.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $245.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.58. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.