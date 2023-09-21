PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 19.7% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $416,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 20.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 111.5% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $178.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $245.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.58. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.