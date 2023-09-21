Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.06

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.06 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 180569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 902,500 shares in the company, valued at $28,040,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 902,500 shares in the company, valued at $28,040,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,594,000 after purchasing an additional 892,677 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,736,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,550,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,519,000 after buying an additional 220,923 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.