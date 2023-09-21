Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after buying an additional 992,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $426.95 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

