Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 9.3%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 1,267,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,431,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.31 to C$0.72 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$380.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.02.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$75.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

