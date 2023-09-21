Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 2,868 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 78.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.3% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

META opened at $299.67 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.34 and its 200 day moving average is $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,457 shares of company stock valued at $12,273,577 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

