Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,269 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 1.8% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,346,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,877,000 after purchasing an additional 423,889 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,530,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 667,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 393,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 320.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 494,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 377,129 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,400. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

