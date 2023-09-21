Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 280 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.24. 1,322,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,119,130. The firm has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

