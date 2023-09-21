Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Down 0.3 %

AFL opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.82.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

