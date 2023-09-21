Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Lowers Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 60,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

