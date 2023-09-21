Win Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OIH. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after buying an additional 668,869 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $188,921,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 196,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,156,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of OIH traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $346.40. The stock had a trading volume of 144,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,123. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $198.59 and a 1-year high of $364.08. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.88.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.