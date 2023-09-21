Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,693,491 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. CL King initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.62.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

