MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $199.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $213.00. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.74.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

