First PREMIER Bank Sells 1,375 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $70.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.48. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.18 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

