Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,538.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $7,071,186.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,693,077.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,820,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $243.87 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

