Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 1,034 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 103.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.16. 961,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,211,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.