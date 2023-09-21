Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $125.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

