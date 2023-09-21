Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.7% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.22. 278,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

