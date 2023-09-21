Win Advisors Inc. Sells 53,793 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Win Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,793 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,212 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,495,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,452,000 after purchasing an additional 849,362 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.39. 164,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,837. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

