Perkins Coie Trust Co Invests $36,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,621. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

