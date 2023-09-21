Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 301 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

