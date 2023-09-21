Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

