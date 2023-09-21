Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 23,444 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 314,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 2.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

