Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after acquiring an additional 436,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,484,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,695,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,920,000 after buying an additional 121,894 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $504.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $492.26 and its 200 day moving average is $464.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

