Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $866,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,945 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $100.53 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $174.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

