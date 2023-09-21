Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 33,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 17,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,137 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Uber Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,756,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

UBER opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

