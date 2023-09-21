SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises about 1.2% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,713,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,723,000 after acquiring an additional 42,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,389,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,394 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.04. 173,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,183. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

