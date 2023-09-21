Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Boosted by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management owned 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,273.5% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.69. 198,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,451. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.