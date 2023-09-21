Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Free Report) by 124.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,297 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF makes up about 3.5% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAAU. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $962,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 125.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 121,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth $1,806,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth $442,000.

CBOE AAAU traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $19.16. 1,387,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,052. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

