Verde Capital Management Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for 0.4% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 20.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Equinix by 1.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $12.72 on Thursday, hitting $744.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,393. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $821.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $780.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $745.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Truist Financial cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.57.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

