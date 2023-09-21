Verde Capital Management Acquires 3,310 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $746,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IMCG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,160. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

