Perkins Coie Trust Co Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.07. 7,707,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,315,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

