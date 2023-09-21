Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after acquiring an additional 812,475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after acquiring an additional 375,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Danaher Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.26. 184,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,179. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $283.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

