AutoZone, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $30.56 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $30.56 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,500.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $143.87 per share.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $40.51 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,750.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,583.36 on Thursday. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,504.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2,510.74.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.