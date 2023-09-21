Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Issued By Wedbush

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $35.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $36.52. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,750.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $143.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2025 earnings at $160.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $184.17 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $40.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,750.72.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,583.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,504.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,510.74.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

