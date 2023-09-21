Flagstone Financial Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Flagstone Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 133.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Flagstone Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Flagstone Financial Management owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,186,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,929 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,194,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,346,000 after acquiring an additional 987,365 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,505,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,100,000 after acquiring an additional 191,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,037,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,057,000 after acquiring an additional 251,416 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.31. 28,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,070. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

