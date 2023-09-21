AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Short Interest Update

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,200 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 360,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AutoZone Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,583.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,504.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,510.74.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 130.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,750.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

