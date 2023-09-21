Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 84 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,460.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $352.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.57 and a 12 month high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.