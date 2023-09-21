Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires 2,426 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 182.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOR traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $49.94. 12,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,834. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $52.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

