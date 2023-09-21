Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Flagstone Financial Management’s 10th Largest Position

Flagstone Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Flagstone Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after buying an additional 37,077 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 215,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 73,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $73.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,717. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

