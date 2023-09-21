Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires 2,529 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,888,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,907,000 after acquiring an additional 304,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,174 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.40. 562,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

