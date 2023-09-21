Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 1,107 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. cut its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.3% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,625,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,875,000 after acquiring an additional 399,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 39,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,984. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2368 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

