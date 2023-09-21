iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s 10th Largest Position

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.45. 42,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

